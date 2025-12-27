Old World vs New World (Young-Earth)

The age-old question.

Is the world millions or billions of years old or much younger?

Nothing seems more fitting to answer the quandary than the Grand Canyon.

Here are some thoughts.

Old World view:

Creation unfolded over billions of years.

The Grand Canyon formed slowly.

The Colorado River eroded rock over millions of years.

Processes were gradual and uniform.

New World (Young-Earth) view:

Creation occurred thousands of years ago.

Most rock layers were deposited rapidly.

The Grand Canyon was carved quickly.

Processes were catastrophic and water-driven.

The difference:

Both sides say water formed the canyon.

They disagree on time and intensity.

How the Grand Canyon Could Form Quickly

The Flood [of Noah] was global.

Water movement was massive.

Sediment was laid down rapidly.

Genesis records violent geological activity:

Genesis 7:11 (ESV)

“In the six hundredth year of Noah’s life, in the second month, on the seventeenth day of the month, on that day all the fountains of the great deep burst forth, and the windows of the heavens were opened.”

Water covered the land:

Genesis 7:19–20 (ESV)

“And the ewaters prevailed so mightily on the earth that all the high mountains under the whole heaven were covered. The waters prevailed above the mountains, covering them fifteen cubits deep.”

As waters receded, erosion followed:

Genesis 8:1–3 (ESV)

“But God remembered Noah… and God made a wind blow over the earth, and the waters subsided. The fountains of the deep and the windows of the heavens were closed… and the waters receded from the earth continually.”

A temporary inland sea could have formed.

A natural dam could have failed.

Enormous volumes of water could have escaped rapidly.

Deep canyons can form in days or months under such force.

Scripture affirms sudden geological change:

Psalm 104:6–9 (ESV)

“You covered it with the deep as with a garment; the waters stood above the mountains.

At your rebuke they fled; at the sound of your thunder they took to flight.

The mountains rose, the valleys sank down to the place that you appointed for them.

You set a boundary that they may not pass, so that they might not again cover the earth.”

Biblical Timeline: The 2,000-Year Pattern

Young-earth believers often observe a three-era biblical timeline:

Adam to Abraham — ~2,000 years

From Creation to the call of Abraham.

Recorded through Genesis genealogies (Genesis 5; Genesis 11).

Genesis 12:1 (ESV)

“Now the LORD said to Abram, ‘Go from your country and your kindred and your father’s house to the land that I will show you.’”

Abraham to Christ — ~2,000 years

From promise to fulfillment.

From covenant to Messiah.

Matthew 1:17 (ESV)

“So all the generations from Abraham to David were fourteen generations, and from David to the deportation to Babylon fourteen generations, and from the deportation to Babylon to the Christ fourteen generations.”

Christ to the Present — ~2,000 years

From redemption accomplished.

To the present gospel age.

2 Peter 3:8 (ESV)

“But do not overlook this one fact, beloved, that with the Lord one day is as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day.”

Summary

Old-earth theology emphasizes long processes.

Young-earth theology emphasizes God’s sudden acts.

The Grand Canyon fits either model physically.

But the young-earth model aligns directly with the biblical text,

a global Flood, and a consistent redemptive timeline.

Something to ponder…